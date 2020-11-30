Kentucky State Police offer roadway reminders as winter weather approaches

Have you prepared your car for the winter season?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter season is upon us and it’s never too late to make sure you’re prepared on the roadways.

Kentucky State Police is reminding motorists to be safe as expected winter weather is supposed to hit parts of the state late Sunday night.

“We are asking that you plan ahead and be patient as motorists navigate through this first wintery mix,” spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory said. “Today is a great opportunity to put together a kit of weather-related essentials before adverse weather arrives.”

The car kits should include items such as a cell phone charger, blankets, warm clothes, blankets, first aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel and a flashlight with batteries.

If you happen to be stranded, police also recommend these tips:

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers.

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

Wrap yourself head to toe in blankets, or extra clothes and stay inside.

Stay awake and move your arms and legs to improve your circulation.

Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let air in. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe as this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Always be sure your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.