LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC announced changes to some routes beginning March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

These routes include:

The University of Louisville campus shuttle (Route #94), Second Street/airport service (Route #02), and the LouLift circulator (Routes #01 & #77) which will suspend service until further notice.

The Riverport circulator (Route #20), Preston Highway service (Route #28), Health Sciences Center Campus circulator (Route #96), and UPS service (Routes #93 & #99) will continue to operate as normal.

The transit service also announced that, TARC3, the paratransit service will also continue to operate as normal at this time.

RELATED: Changes that affect Louisvillians access to city services and buildings due to COVID-19

All other routes will run Saturday service schedules from Monday through Saturday, and Sunday service on Sundays until further notice.

“We provide a crucial service to the community and we take that responsibility seriously; we want to continue to serve that role as effectively as possible with the health and safety of both our passengers and our team members top-of-mind,” TARC Co-Executive Director, Laura Douglas said.

TARC says they are making these changes to be in accordance with CDC guidelines of social distancing, the service says they will continue monitoring ridership on highly utilized routes and make adjusts as necessary.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.