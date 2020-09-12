Mammoth Cave to replace hotel roof with maintenance funding

Officials say the hotel roof at the National Park will be replaced with funding from the Great Outdoors Act.

CAVE CITY, Ky. — Officials say the hotel roof at Mammoth Cave National Park will be replaced with funding from the Great Outdoors Act.

The act passed by Congress earlier this year provides funding for deferred maintenance at national parks across the country.

Mammoth Cave hasn’t been notified of the final amount it will be awarded, but park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Bowling Green Daily News that the funding it receives will go toward replacing the hotel’s flat roof with a pitched roof and reconfiguring the interior hallways.

Schroer said the building’s current roof doesn't allow for proper drainage of water or snow.

