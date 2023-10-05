Louisville Airport to host TSA PreCheck enrollment event in November

Travelers can sign up for appointments to get TSA PreCheck in Louisville from Nov. 6-17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Soon, people who love to travel in the Louisville area can take advantage of a special event at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to make traveling easier.

Louisville Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event starting Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 17 with appointments available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Though appointments are strongly encouraged, a limited amount of walk-ins may be accepted.

The temporary TSA PreCheck enrollment event will be located on the ticketing level, immediately across from Delta Air Lines ticket counter in the terminal. Applicants should follow the signs to the temporary enrollment center.

TSA PreCheck provides low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security and is a great option for those looking to save time when traveling.

Enrolled members do not need to removed shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets when going through security. They also gain access to the dedicated TSA PreCheck screening lanes at more than 200 airports across the nation.

To sign up, complete the TSA PreCheck application online here, before the time of your appointment. When searching for locations, select "Louisville, KY - Pop-up: SDF, 11/6-11/17."

During your in-person interview, you must provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo. Learn more about what documents are needed here.

After your in-person enrollment appointment, you will receive a "Known Traveler Number" (KTN) in three to five days. The KTN should then be added to all flight reservation to enjoy all the TSA PreCheck benefits.

