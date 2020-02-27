FRANKFORT, Ky. — Fresh air fanatics, get ready! Camping season is about to open at Kentucky State Parks!

“Our state parks are treasured by thousands of Kentucky families, including mine,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I hope to see Team Kentucky outside and having fun this year – stay safe and keep exploring!”

The camping season officially opens March 13, 2020, at all 30 Kentucky State Park campgrounds that feature about 2,300 campsites across the state.

“One of the most popular recreational activities at Kentucky State Parks every year is camping,” said Parks Commissioner Robert Conway. “We’re making some improvements at several campgrounds that our guests will like.”

During the month of April, all Kentucky State Park campgrounds are offering buy one night, get one free, Sunday through Thursday.

The weekend of April 24-26 is the annual Camper Appreciation Weekend when campers get two nights for the price of one. State park campgrounds are offering a variety of activities during Camper Appreciation Weekend.

Several campgrounds will see upgrades during 2020. Electric upgrades are planned at Carr Creek State Park and General Burnside Island State Park is getting electric and sewer upgrades. Some sites at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park’s campground are being re-designed to better accommodate campers.

Park sites will remain open through mid-November and a few remain open during winter months.

For more information, visit www.parks.ky.gov.

