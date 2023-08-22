This airline is offering 30% off on flights from Louisville for three days

Breeze Airways is running a promotion where travelers flying from Louisville can book a roundtrip fight for 30% off.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Louisville and you've been thinking about going on a trip this fall, now may be the time to book your flights.

For a limited time this week, travelers can purchase a roundtrip flight through Breeze Airways and get a 30% off discount off the base fair.

This promotion is running from Tuesday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 24, according to a Breeze Airways news release.

You can purchase these discounted plane tickets from Louisville to any of the five destinations Breeze offers with the promo code "YOUDOYOU".

This promotion applies to travel between Sept. 5 and Dec. 19 from Louisville nonstop to Charleston, SC; Fort Meyers, FL; New Orleans, LA; San Francisco, CA; and Tampa, FL.

Click here to check out what flights are available now.

