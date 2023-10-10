This airline is offering 40% off flights from Louisville for three days

You could get a 40% discount off base fare from Louisville for travel through Sept. 3, 2024.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Louisville and you've been thinking about going on a trip soon, now may be the time to book your flights.

For a limited time this week, travelers can purchase roundtrip flights through Breeze Airways and get a 40% off discount off the base fair.

This promotion is running from Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Thursday, Oct. 12, according to a Breeze Airways news release.

You can purchase these discounted plane tickets from Louisville to any of the five destinations Breeze offers with the promo code "MIXITUP".

This promotion applies to travel between Oct. 17 and Sept. 3, 2024 from Louisville nonstop to Charleston, SC; Fort Meyers, FL; New Orleans, LA; San Francisco, CA; and Tampa, FL.

Click here to check out what flights are available now.

