LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana has some pretty bad roads—we all know that, but which road is the worst? We've narrowed down your suggestions to the eight worst areas in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. You can find a map of the roads here.
- Blue Lick Road from Preston Highway to Whispering Brook Drive
- Stonestreet Road between Dixie Highway and Old 3rd Street Road
- I-65 from Shepherdsville to Lebanon Junction
- Highway 53 from Frankfort Road to I-64 in Shelby County
- IN-62 Roundabout in Jeffersonville
- Highways 202 & 289 in Henry County
- Lexington Road from Shelbyville Road to Cannons Lane
- Highwater Road in New Albany
Vote for the worst road below:
