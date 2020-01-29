LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana has some pretty bad roads—we all know that, but which road is the worst? We've narrowed down your suggestions to the eight worst areas in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. You can find a map of the roads here.

Blue Lick Road from Preston Highway to Whispering Brook Drive

Stonestreet Road between Dixie Highway and Old 3rd Street Road

I-65 from Shepherdsville to Lebanon Junction

Highway 53 from Frankfort Road to I-64 in Shelby County

IN-62 Roundabout in Jeffersonville

Highways 202 & 289 in Henry County

Lexington Road from Shelbyville Road to Cannons Lane

Highwater Road in New Albany

Vote for the worst road below:

