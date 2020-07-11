Transportation Cabinet closes ramps on I-64 in west Louisville for road improvement

The work began Friday night and is expected to be completed by midnight on Nov. 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists traveling in western Louisville between Kentucky and Indiana will be subject to ramp closures as roadwork begins on several ramps.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct improvement work on I-64 East to I-264 East, I-64 West to I-264 East and I-264 East to Bank Street.

The roadwork began Friday night and is expected to be completed by midnight on Nov. 13.

Drivers can detour the area by taking I-64 to I-65 South to I-264 West.

