TARC to change two major routes to reduce travel time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Schedule changes are coming to two major TARC routes to improve service and reduce travel time.

Route 10 on Dixie Road and Route 23 on Broadway are the two routes being changed. According to a release from TARC, these are the following schedule changes happening to both routes:

ROUTE 10 - DIXIE BRT

All northbound trips from Valley Station to Downtown will arrive eight minutes earlier

All southbound trips from Downtown to Valley Station will arrive seven minutes earlier

The last southbound trip will end at Dixie Gardens at 11:47 p.m.; the southbound trips ending at Dixie Gardens at 12:21 and 12:51 a.m . are being discontinued due to low ridership.

. are being discontinued due to low ridership. The last northbound trip will end at Market and Second Street at 12:00 a.m.; the two northbound trips ending at 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. are being discontinued due to low ridership.

ROUTE 23 - BROADWAY

Eastbound trips from Shawnee Park to Taylorsville Road will operate every fifteen minutes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westbound trips from Taylorsville Road to Shawnee Park will operate every 14 minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and every 20 minutes after 6:00 p.m.

The last westbound trip will end at Shawnee Park at 11:53 p.m.

The last eastbound trip will end at Bashford Avenue at 11:55 p.m.

Trips from Shawnee Park to Union Station at 12:13 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. will be discontinued due to low ridership.

Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC said, "This is an improvement for two of our major routes that passengers should be happy to see."

These new changes will go into effect on Sunday, June 12.

For more information on routes and schedules, you can visit the TARC's website

