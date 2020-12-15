Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: 'Snowfighters' ready for expected wintry mix on Wednesday

Officials are urging drivers to slow down, buckle up and maintain a “space cushion” between vehicles to ensure maneuverability as crews are expected to treat roads.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As an expected wintry mix is expected to hit Kentucky early Wednesday and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said they will be ready.

Their District 5 “snowfighters” crew in Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham Counties will report for duty at 4 a.m. while crews in Franklin, Henry, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble Counties will report at 3 a.m.

According to the First Alert StormTeam, less than a half-inch of snow is expected and officials said if weather and road conditions warrant, crews will treat highways as necessary.

KYTC said motorists should watch for plows on the roadway, buckle up and slow down. They also want drivers to maintain a “space cushion” between vehicles to ensure maneuverability.

