Lane of Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice

When crews were doing demolition, they found a component of the bridge deck on the Indiana Approach Bridge that needed immediate repair.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed until further notice.

According to a news release, it's the westbound Interstate 64 lane on the top deck.

A Sherman Minton Renewal spokesperson warned there won't be "access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit 123 during this lane closure."

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.

No other information is available at this time.

