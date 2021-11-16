Eastbound lanes of I-64 on Sherman Minton Bridge to close for construction work in December

Starting Dec. 14 for 9 days, crews are expected to work on deck patching on approach bridges and safely access the eastbound deck.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heading into the holiday season, The Sherman Minton Bridge Project has announced another closure in December.

For 9-days, the eastbound lanes of I-64 will close at 3 a.m. on Dec. 14 and expected to reopen on Dec. 23. Officials believe the closure could be shorter but in no case, the reopening date will not be later than Dec. 23.

The closure will allow crews to perform deck patching on approach bridges and safely access the eastbound deck.

This means motorists will not be able to use the West Spring Street ramp headed east on I-64 or to the I-264 East ramp.

If you’re in Indiana and driving eastbound, you will be diverted to I-265.

Crews already closed the bridge for 9-days to make repairs to the westbound lanes.

