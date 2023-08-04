Sherman Minton repairs continue through weekend, won't be done before Monday morning rush hour officials say

A spokesperson said the delay is because of added safety measures and weather delays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge will not be reopened before rush hour Monday morning, officials say.

A spokesperson said the delay is because of added safety measures and weather delays.

They said crews will be installing stabilizers and bracing as they repair the loose bearing.

Crews will also install a "digital monitoring system" to provide continuous data throughout the rest of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project they added.

Engineers from both the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said inspections will continue through the rest of the repair work "with safety being the driving factor for opening the bridge."

"The complexity of the bridge structure and repair itself has proven to be an added challenge," the spokesperson said.

The bridge was closed due to a problem with a bridge bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky Approach Bridge. The approach essentially connects the roadway pavement to the upper deck.

“This repair, in tandem with the planned rehabilitation, will ensure the safety of the crossing today, throughout the remainder of construction, and for the 30-year service life for which this project was programmed,” Danny Corbin, major project delivery project manager at INDOT, said.

The spokesperson added the top deck of the bridge "is anticipated to open later once further construction can be completed."

No reopening date has been provided.

