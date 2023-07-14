Sherman Minton Bridge lane restrictions begin Friday night; What to know

Crews will be adjusting the paint containment system and access points on the lower deck, officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up if you plan on taking the Sherman Minton Bridge between Louisville and southern Indiana this weekend.

Expect delays as there will be several lane closures starting Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16.

The lanes will be closed as crews adjust the paint containment system and access points on the lower deck of the bridge.

Here's what lanes will be closed and when:

I-64 Eastbound: Left lane will be closed starting around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14. The lane will be closed until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, or until crews complete their work.

Left lane will be closed starting around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14. The lane will be closed until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, or until crews complete their work. I-64 Westbound: Left lane (lower deck) will be closed around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15 through 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

Left lane (lower deck) will be closed around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15 through 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16. I-264 Westbound ramp to I-64 Westbound: Closed starting around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15 through 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16.

After this weekend, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said drivers should expect nightly closures of the top deck lane about each weekday. This closure will restrict access to the New Albany exit ramp (exit 123).

