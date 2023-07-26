Lane closed on Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice

A spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal team said a lane on the top deck heading west on Interstate 64 will be closed until further notice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lane is closed on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

They said part of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach had to be repaired immediately.

"There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123) during this lane closure," they said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and to expect delays.