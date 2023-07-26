x
Lane closed on Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice

A spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal team said a lane on the top deck heading west on Interstate 64 will be closed until further notice.
Credit: Sherman Cahal - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lane is closed on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal team said a lane on the top deck heading west on Interstate 64 will be closed until further notice.

They said part of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach had to be repaired immediately.

"There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123) during this lane closure," they said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

This story will be updated.

