Officials: Semi overturned on I-71 S to I-264, expect 'extended' delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi overturned on the I-71 S ramp to I-264 W on Thursday afternoon, blocking the ramp.
Traffic officials told the public to expect "very long delays possibly hours." They stated that I-71 North and South are both still open; and that cars can go to Zorn, turn around, and access the Watterson from I-71 N.
LMPD reported this is a non-injury crash; however, they advised the public that they also anticipate "extended" delays.
This is a developing story. We will update here once more information becomes available.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.