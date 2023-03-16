Officials: Semi overturned on I-71 S to I-264, expect 'extended' delays

LMPD reported this is a non-injury crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi overturned on the I-71 S ramp to I-264 W on Thursday afternoon, blocking the ramp.

Traffic officials told the public to expect "very long delays possibly hours." They stated that I-71 North and South are both still open; and that cars can go to Zorn, turn around, and access the Watterson from I-71 N.

LMPD reported this is a non-injury crash; however, they advised the public that they also anticipate "extended" delays.

This is a developing story. We will update here once more information becomes available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash, I-71 S ramp to I-264 W in Jefferson County. Ramp blocked. pic.twitter.com/wGvSR630AJ — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) March 16, 2023

