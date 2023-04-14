Here what roads are closed, restricted access for Thunder Over Louisville

Motorists who frequent Kentuckiana should be prepared for delays as a cluster of streets are expected to be closed or restricted from April 20-April 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is considered the "largest annual fireworks show" in the U.S, drawing in nearly 700,000 people each year.

With the big event inching closer and closer, Metro Police have announced road changes.

Road closed/restricted access from April 20 at 9:45 a.m. through April 23 at 2 p.m.

2nd St./Clark Memorial Bridge from W. Main St. to W. Riverside Dr.; official vehicles only

Road closed/restricted access from April 21 at 10:30 a.m. through April 23 at 8 a.m.

W. River Rd. from N. 2nd St. to N. 6th St.; local access from 2nd to Joe's Crab Shack until 12:00 a.m. Sat.

Witherspoon from N. Preston to N. Brook; official vehicles only

E. River Rd. from N. Preston to Witherspoon; official vehicles only

Bingham Way from W. Rover Rd. to Witherspoon; officials vehicles only

N. Floyd St. from Witherspoon to Washington; official or permitted vehicles only

Interstate ramp closed from April 22 at 12:00 a.m. through April 23 at 8:00 a.m.

At the following:

3rd St. ramp exit from I-64 West

2nd St. ramp entrance to I-64 East

Road closed from April 22 at 12:00 a.m. through April 23 at 8:00 a.m.

On the following streets:

N. 2nd St. from Witherspoon to W. River Rd.

Road closure from April 22 at 9:00 a.m. through April 23 at 8:00 a.m.

On the following streets:

N. 3rd St. from Main St. to W. River Rd.; official or permitted vehicles only

N. 2nd St. from Main St. to Witherspoon; official or permitted vehicles only

N. 1st St. from Main St. to Witherspoon; official or permitted vehicles only

N. Brook St. from Main St. to Witherspoon; official or permitted vehicles only

N. Floyd St. from Main St. to Washington; official or permitted vehicles only

N. Preston St. from Main St. to Witherspoon; official or permitted vehicles only

Witherspoon from N. Brook St. to 2nd St.; official or permitted vehicles only

Witherspoon from N. Preston St. to Adams; official or permitted vehicles only

Washington from 1st St. to 2nd St.; official or permitted vehicles only

Armory Pl. from Liberty to M Ali Blvd.; official or permitted vehicles only

Road closures/restricted access from April 22 at 1:00 p.m. through April 23 at 9:00 a.m.

On the following streets:

Washington from N. Preston to N. 1st St.; official or permitted vehicles only

Bridge closed from April 22 at 5 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. (approximate)

At the following:

Kennedy Bridge at I-65 North

Road closed/restricted access from April 22 at 6:30 p.m. through April 23 at 2:00 a.m.

On the following streets:

S. 2nd St. from Main St. to Jacob; emergency vehicles only

M Ali Blvd. from Clay St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St); emergency vehicles only

Bridge closed from April 22 at 7:00 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. (approximate)

At the following:

Kennedy Bridge at I-65 South

Interstates closed from April 22 at 8:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. (approximate)

At the following:

I-65 North from I-264 (Watterson Expy) to I-64

I-65 South (IN) from I-265 to I-64 (KY)

I-64 West from I-264 (Watterson Expy) to 22nd St.

I-64 East from I-264 (Shawnee Expy) to I-65

Interstate ramps closed from April 22 at 8:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. (approximate)

At the following:

Preston St. ramp entrance to I-65 North

St Catherine St. ramp entrance to I-65 North

M Ali Blvd. ramp entrance to I-65 North

9th St. ramp entrance to I-64 East

9th St. ramp entrance to I-64 West

22nd St. ramp entrance to I-64 East

Zorn Ave. ramp entrance to I-71 South (toward downtown)

Grinstead Dr. ramp entrance to I-64 West

Cannons Ln. ramp entrance to I-64 West

Road direction changes from April 22 at 9:00 p.m. through April 23 at 1:00 a.m.

At the following:

Market St. from 6th St. to 10th St.; reversed from eastbound to westbound

3rd St. from Main to Broadway; converted to one-way southbound

No stopping anytime from April 21 at 10:00 a.m. through April 23 at 12:00 a.m.

On the following streets:

W. River Rd. from 8th St. to Bingham Way

Bingham Way from W. River Rd. to Witherspoon

Witherspoon from Bingham Way to N. Preston St.

E. River Rd. from N. Preston St. to Witherspoon

No stopping anytime on April 22

On the following streets:

River Rd. from Witherspoon to Blankenbaker Ln.

Witherspoon St. from 2nd St. to River Rd.

Washington St. from 2nd St. to Preston St.

Main St. from Story Ave. to 22nd St.

Market from Baxter Ave. to 10th St.

Jefferson St. from Preston St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)

Liberty from Baxter Ave. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)

M Ali Blvd. from Clay St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)

Chestnut from 1st St. to Roy Wilkins (9th St.)

Broadway from Barrett Ave. to 12th St.

Jacob St. from 2nd St. to 1st St.

Kentucky St. from 6th St. to 4th St.

Oak St. from Floyd St. to 8th St.; south side only

Jackson St. from Main St. to Market St.

Preston St. from Witherspoon to Woodbine

Floyd St. from Witherspoon to M Ali Blvd.

Brook St. from Witherspoon to M Ali Blvd.

1st St. from Witherspoon to College

1st St. from College to Cardinal; west side only

2nd St. from Main St. to College

3rd St. from W. River Rd. to Eastern Pkwy.

4th St. from River Rd. to Winkler Ave.

5th St. from Main St. to Broadway

Armory Pl. from Liberty to M Ali Blvd.

6th St. from River Rd. to Hill St.

7th St. from Washington to Liberty

7th St. from Myrtle to Algonquin Pkwy.

8th from Washington to Broadway

9th from Main St. to Market

Roy Wilkins Blvd. from Market to Myrtle

15th St. from Main St. to Portland Ave.

22nd St. from Bank St. to Northwestern Pkwy.

Portland Ave. from 15th St. to 22nd St.; north side only

Baxter Ave. from Main St. to Broadway

S. Johnson St. from Market to Story Ave.

Lexington Rd. from Baxter Ave. to Payne St.

Mellewood Ave. from Spring St. to Zorn Ave.

Story Ave. from Main St. to Frankfort

Adams St. from Witherspoon to Story Ave.

Spring St. from Story Ave. to Lexington Ave.

Frankfort Ave. from River Rd. to Story Ave.

Baxter Ave. from Broadway to Highland Ave.; west side only

Bardstown Rd. from Broadway to Taylorsville Rd.; west side only

Campbell from Adams to Water

