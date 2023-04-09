Louder Than Life music festival road closures, parking info, and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louder Than Life music festival brings thousands of people who are ready to rock into Louisville each year.
Louder Than Life is considered the “World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival,” and will feature more than 100 music acts, including Green Day, Falling in Reverse, Foo Fighters, and Weezer. The event is expected to draw over 150,000 fans.
Before you head out, here are what streets around the city that will be closed, will not allow parking and will have "restricted access", according to Louisville Metro Police.
PLEASE NOTE: GATE 1 KY EXPO CENTER WILL BE CLOSED DURING EVENT.
For KY Expo Center access, use Preston Hwy to Gate 6 or Crittenden Drive to Gates 2 and 4.
ROAD CLOSURE from 09/04/2023 – 09/29/2023
Phillips Lane from Preston Hwy to Freedom Way
ROAD RESTRICTED - BUSINESS, HOTELS, RESIDENTS, AND RIDE-SHARE ACCESS ONLY from 09/23 to 09/26
Phillips Lane from Crittenden Dr to Freedom Way
RAMP CLOSURES each day - 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m
I-264 E/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
I-264 W/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
I-65 N/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
I-65 S/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1
RAMP CLOSURE each night - 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
I-65 S/B Ramp to Crittenden Drive
NO STOPPING ANYTIME on BOTH SIDES of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24
Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden
Crittenden Drive from Phillips to I-65
Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning
Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7
KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass
Emberson from Phillips to End
James Rd from Phillips to End
NO STOPPING ANYTIME on the SOUTH SIDE of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24
Hart Ave from Preston to End
Union Ave from Preston to End
Larue Ave from Preston to End
Wolfe Ave from Preston to End
Bourbon Ave from Preston to End
Belmar Ave from Preston to train trestle
Short Street from Preston to Fayette
Short Street from Henderson to End
Morgan Ave from Preston to Roosevelt
Springdale Ave from Roosevelt to End
Farmdale Ave from Curtis to End
Lucas Ave from Curtis to Farmdale
Keller Ave from Preston to Lupino
NO STOPPING ANYTIME on the WEST SIDE of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24
Fayette Ave from Hart to Union
Fayette Ave from Union to Wolfe
Fayette Ave from Wolfe to Morgan
Franklin Ave from Larue to End (south of Morgan)
Henderson from Belmar to Morgan
Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas
Roosevelt Ave from Morgan to End (south of Lucas)
Alley west of Roosevelt from Springdale to Farmdale
Lupino Rd from Keller to End
NO STOPPING ANYTIME on the NORTH SIDE of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24
Jefferson Ct from Preston to End
Fore more information about parking at Louder Than Life, click here.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.