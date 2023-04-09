Louder Than Life music festival road closures, parking info, and more

Before you rock out this weekend, check and make sure you know how you'll get there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louder Than Life music festival brings thousands of people who are ready to rock into Louisville each year.

Louder Than Life is considered the “World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival,” and will feature more than 100 music acts, including Green Day, Falling in Reverse, Foo Fighters, and Weezer. The event is expected to draw over 150,000 fans.

Before you head out, here are what streets around the city that will be closed, will not allow parking and will have "restricted access", according to Louisville Metro Police.

PLEASE NOTE: GATE 1 KY EXPO CENTER WILL BE CLOSED DURING EVENT.

For KY Expo Center access, use Preston Hwy to Gate 6 or Crittenden Drive to Gates 2 and 4.

ROAD CLOSURE from 09/04/2023 – 09/29/2023

Phillips Lane from Preston Hwy to Freedom Way

ROAD RESTRICTED - BUSINESS, HOTELS, RESIDENTS, AND RIDE-SHARE ACCESS ONLY from 09/23 to 09/26

Phillips Lane from Crittenden Dr to Freedom Way

RAMP CLOSURES each day - 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m

I-264 E/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-264 W/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-65 N/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-65 S/B Ramp to Phillips Lane / KY Expo Center Gate 1

RAMP CLOSURE each night - 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

I-65 S/B Ramp to Crittenden Drive

NO STOPPING ANYTIME on BOTH SIDES of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24

Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden

Crittenden Drive from Phillips to I-65

Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning

Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7

KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass

Emberson from Phillips to End

James Rd from Phillips to End

NO STOPPING ANYTIME on the SOUTH SIDE of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24

Hart Ave from Preston to End

Union Ave from Preston to End

Larue Ave from Preston to End

Wolfe Ave from Preston to End

Bourbon Ave from Preston to End

Belmar Ave from Preston to train trestle

Short Street from Preston to Fayette

Short Street from Henderson to End

Morgan Ave from Preston to Roosevelt

Springdale Ave from Roosevelt to End

Farmdale Ave from Curtis to End

Lucas Ave from Curtis to Farmdale

Keller Ave from Preston to Lupino

NO STOPPING ANYTIME on the WEST SIDE of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24

Fayette Ave from Hart to Union

Fayette Ave from Union to Wolfe

Fayette Ave from Wolfe to Morgan

Franklin Ave from Larue to End (south of Morgan)

Henderson from Belmar to Morgan

Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas

Roosevelt Ave from Morgan to End (south of Lucas)

Alley west of Roosevelt from Springdale to Farmdale

Lupino Rd from Keller to End

NO STOPPING ANYTIME on the NORTH SIDE of the following streets from 09/14 to 09/17 and 09/21 to 09/24

Jefferson Ct from Preston to End

