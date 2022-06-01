Leitchfield mail carrier killed in crash over Memorial Day weekend

Grayson County Police identified the victim as 62-year-old retired Marine, Javier Rodarte.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A holiday weekend crash killed a Grayson County mail carrier, police said.

According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, police responded to an accident on the US 62, near the 2600 block of Beaver Dam Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Chaffins identified the victim as 62-year-old retired Marine, Javier Rodarte.

Rodarte was driving a 1999 Jeep Wrangler on westbound US 62/Beaver Dam Road when investigators say the car cleared a downhill curve and then traveled off the right shoulder.

Police said Rodarte overcorrected, crossed the center line, and went off the roadway on the eastbound side. The jeep overturned before hitting a tree.

The Leitchfield Fire Department and Grayson County EMS responded to that accident, however, Rodarte died at the scene.

Chaffins said Rodarte was wearing his safety belt. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

