LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the next week, MSD is closing a portion of Market Street in downtown Louisville to repair a sewer line cave-in.

Beginning Oct. 5, Market Street between Brook and First Streets will be closed.

The north side turning lane and driving lane will be shut down.

Traffic will divert to the two south side driving lanes.

The bike lane and parking lane on the southern side of the roadway will stay open.

The work is expected to be complete Oct. 14.

