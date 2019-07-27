LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with MSD want weekend motorists who frequent downtown to be prepared for a road closure on Sunday.

Sixth Street between Main Street and River Road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. as the company will have a practice closure of the downtown floodgate.

That stretch of roadway is expected to open before the morning commute on Monday.

