JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- Authorities said a person is in custody after a "police situation" in Jeffersontown. The situation caused part of Watterson Trail to be closed to traffic on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured during this situation.

The Jeffersontown Police said it started before 4 a.m. with a report of shots fired around Watterson Trail. It lasted for about seven hours.

Jefferstown Police posted on Facebook around 5:20 a.m. about the road closure. Watterson Trail between Billtown Road and Mulberry Row Way was closed due to the situation. Ruckriegel Pkwy between Billtown Rd and Watterson Trail was also closed. Police told commuters to avoid the area until the situation ended.

WHAS11

According to police, a man had reportedly barricaded inside his home. Members of SWAT and LMPD were at the scene and monitoring the situation.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine is at the scene. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook for the latest.