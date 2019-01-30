If you're planning on heading out Wednesday morning, you could see some rough spots on the roads.

According to Andrea Clifford from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews were unable to treat the roads before last night's snowfall because temperatures were below freezing.

Crews were called in around 11:30 p.m. to begin clearing routes on the major interstates.

Clifford said that roadways were mostly to partly covered by snow.

While crews are working to clear these roads, the KYTC is still urging people to slow down and drive with a little extra caution this morning.

5:35 a.m.

Roads in Southern Indiana are looking "pretty good", according to Reed Yadon. The roadways are still wet, but the snow is clear on I-265. Be aware of any slick spots on the roads, and be sure to continue taking it slow on side streets.

5:19 a.m.

The Gene Snyder northbound is clear of snow, according to Reed Yadon, but as major interstates are the first priority for road crews, ramps and side streets could still see significant snow coverage.

5:00 a.m.

Reed Yadon reports that I-64 has been plowed, but roads still remain wet. With temperatures continuing to drop, freezing is possible, even if the snow has been cleared.

Be sure to leave extra room while traveling and take your time on the roads.

4:00 a.m.

TRIMARC reported a crash involving a semi on the I-71S ramp to I-264W. According to their camera, it appears that the semi jackknifed, blocking the entire ramp.

TRIMARC

It is unknown whether or not anyone was injured in that crash.

There are also a few reports of disabled vehicles on the interstate.

We will provide updates through the morning on the condition of the roads in Louisville and Southern Indiana.