Officials tracking multiple car accidents across Metro Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are currently tracking several car accidents across Metro Louisville.

Traffic officials say the biggest wrecks are I-265S at I-64 with a total of three to six vehicles involved, including a semi. Traffic officials say all lanes are blocked, and will be for hours, so they are pushing everyone to 64W.

In addition, there is a multi-vehicle collision on I-264E, close to 3rd street around Crittenden. LMPD is reporting at least four vehicles with multiple injuries. Traffic officials say there is fuel "leaking in the roadway" and "all appropriate people have responded." There's at least two lanes blocked from this.

