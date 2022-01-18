'I shouldn't be afraid to live in my own house.' Louisville woman's home site of several crashes

Nelzena Brown lives on River Park Road near I-264 and wants the exit ramp near her home to be safer. She's had five car crashes on her property.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman's house has become an unwanted stopping point for cars.

Nelzena Brown lives on River Park Road near I-264 and wants the exit ramp near her home to be safer. She said she wants changes after a car came crashing into her home last month, and it wasn’t for the first time.

"I said, 'Oh my God, somebody done hit the house,’” Brown recalled from the morning of Dec. 18, 2021.

Brown said she sleeps upstairs in the back of the house because she’s afraid to sleep downstairs due to the history of crashes. But when she heard a loud bump that morning, she knew what happened.

"I couldn't come out the door,” Brown said. “I could just look out and I saw the car in my house."

The skid marks and debris are still visible. It's a sight she could believe because she's seen it before. The same thing happened in 1991, just eight years after she moved into her home.

“One came off the interstate, went airborne, parked on the bed and back wheels on the banister,” said Brown.

This time, the car didn't reach her front bedroom because Brown had tons of storage on the front porch that stopped the car from going further.

"Most of it is messed up and it's not any good,” Brown said of her damaged items.

Jim Hannah with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said he's analyzing crash data in the area. But on first look, it appears inattention and excessive speed are causing accidents in the area.

Though the crashes are the worst of them, Brown said several other cars have landed on her front porch over the years after coming off the 264 ramp.

Now, she wants action.

"This has been a fatal house,” Brown said. “I don't think I need to move, they just need to do something about the traffic coming off the interstate."

She said she sees an accident almost every day. And to make a tough situation worse, Brown said she's having a hard time getting a contractor to provide an estimate on the damage so she can give it to her insurance company.

"They tell me they don't come in the West End. In other words, if you live in the West End we don't got nothing to do with the West End,” Brown said.

She said she feels her location is the reason more mitigation efforts haven't been made to remedy the problem.

Councilwoman Donna Purvis said she's meeting with the Louisville Metro Police Department Wednesday in hopes to start a traffic study in the area.

For now, Brown will continue to try to live in her home of nearly 40 years and hope for change.

