Several roads near the Ohio River have been closed after rain caused the area to flood.

Louisville Metro Public Works said the following roads have been closed and marked with "High Water" signage:

Adams Street at Witherspoon Street

West Riverside Drive

River Road at Zorn Avenue

Juniper Beach Road toward River Road The Captains' Quarters parking lot has been barricaded off

River Road from Indian Hills Trail to Blankenbaker

Harbortown Road at River Road

River Road at Mockingbird Valley Road

Indian Hills Trail at River Bluff Road

Transylvania Beach Road

River Road from Third to Sixth streets The I-64 West off-ramp onto 3rd Street remains open, but motorists traveling west on River Road can only turn left onto 3rd Street



