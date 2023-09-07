Louisville officer involved in car accident near Mt. Washington

An LMPD cruiser was struck by a car on Highway 44 on Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in a collision near Mount Washington in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., an off-duty LMPD officer was involved in a crash with his marked cruiser on Highway 44 near Bald Eagle Parkway, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the officer was turning out of a residential area when he was hit in the side of his cruiser by a car traveling on Highway 44.

Bullitt County EMS was called to the scene and transported the officer, who officials say was alert and conscious, to UofL Hospital. Officials say the officer's injuries are expected to be minor.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured, it is unclear whether or not EMS transported them to the hospital as well. Officials believe the driver will survive.

Mt. Washington Police Department will be handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.