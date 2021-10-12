Tolling maintenance to close lanes on Lincoln Bridge Tuesday night

Heads up! The closures are from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re headed on I-65 North tonight near downtown Louisville, be prepared for some traffic changes.

RiverLink officials say three lanes and a shoulder will close on the Lincoln Bridge for tolling equipment maintenance.

The closures are from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Maintenance will happen just north of Court Avenue in Jeffersonville. RiverLink said two lanes of I-65 North and all ramps are expected to remain open.

