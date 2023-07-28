Lane closures scheduled for Lincoln, Kennedy bridges in Louisville

The closures are so crews can install new toll equipment as part of RiverLink's transition to a new service provider.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after the Sherman Minton Bridge first closed for emergency repairs, more bridges are being closed for updates.

According to a news release, overnight closures are scheduled for the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges so crews can install new toll equipment.

The equipment is part of RiverLink's transition to a new service provider.

The first closure is this Sunday, July 30 and it goes until Thursday, Aug. 3.

The second closure is next Sunday, Aug. 6. and will last until Friday, Aug. 11.

"Drivers should be alert, watch for signage, and slow down in the work area," a RiverLink spokesperson said.

All closures are expected nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. but all ramps will be open according to the release.

Additionally, all closures are subject to weather or other "unforeseen activities" and may be adjusted as necessary.

