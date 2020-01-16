LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to KYTC, an injury crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-64 westbound at the 9mm close to Taylor Blvd.

All lanes are currently blocked and the estimated duration of the blockage is an hour.

The severity of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to KYTC, LMPD has advised that they are opening at least one lane to clear out the queue and allow a wrecker to get to the overturned vehicle, then they are going to block all lanes again.

This a developing story and will be updated.

