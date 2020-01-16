LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: All lanes on I-264W are back open.

According to KYTC, an injury crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-264 westbound at the 9mm close to Taylor Blvd.

Lanes were blocked for about an hour Wednesday night. It is unclear how severely the people involved in the crash were hurt.

According to KYTC, LMPD advised that they were opening at least one lane around 11 p.m. to clear out the queue and allow a wrecker to get to the overturned vehicle, then they were going to block all lanes again.

Lanes were officially reopened around 11:30 p.m.

