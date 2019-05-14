LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the busiest interchanges in Jefferson County is about to receive a makeover.

After public input, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has revealed the select design that will get rid of two existing loop ramps, replacing them with longer ramps passing under the Gene Snyder.

The plan also changes two entrance ramps from I-64 onto the Snyder northbound, reducing the need to weave and crisscross.

Most importantly, the plan improves traffic by adding lanes on four of the ramps.

Officials say it will improve safety and reduce congestion.

“A lot of congestion, a lot of issues with crashes with the weaving movements there, so that's definitely why we wanted to do it. There was a lot of support for 3-B. It was actually the second most preferred alternate, but we chose it over the first one because of the increased safety,” spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said.

This interchange is part of the state's recently announced "I-Move Kentucky" project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020.

