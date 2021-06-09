Lane closures on Kennedy bridge extended for repairs

The Kennedy bridge's three left lanes were originally scheduled to be closed only Monday but further work is needed. KYTC did not provide a timeline of repairs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials say a bridge over the Ohio River that connects Kentucky and Indiana needs repair work, which means some lanes will be closed longer than expected.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that the three left lanes of the Interstate 65 Kennedy Bridge were closed Monday for an inspection and crews determined an expansion joint needed to be repaired.

The statement said three of the six bridge lanes connecting Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky, will remain closed until the repairs are completed to avoid damaging vehicles traveling across the span.

A timeline for repairs wasn’t given.

