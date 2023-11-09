In an alert from INDOT, state police said a car rolled off the right side of Interstate 70 westbound, near South Warman Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash west of downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 11. In an alert from INDOT, state police said a car rolled off the side of Interstate 70, near South Warman Avenue, killing one person.

According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a wheel came off of a pickup truck traveling eastbound on I-70, bounced over the median wall and into the westbound lanes before hitting the windshield of a westbound car.

The car that was hit by the wheel then went off the road into a steep ditch, through a fence and stopped on its side approximately 25 feet from a house near Corrill and Wyoming streets.

ISP said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

