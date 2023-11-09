INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash west of downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 11. In an alert from INDOT, state police said a car rolled off the side of Interstate 70, near South Warman Avenue, killing one person.
According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a wheel came off of a pickup truck traveling eastbound on I-70, bounced over the median wall and into the westbound lanes before hitting the windshield of a westbound car.
The car that was hit by the wheel then went off the road into a steep ditch, through a fence and stopped on its side approximately 25 feet from a house near Corrill and Wyoming streets.
ISP said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
No lanes of I-70 were closed due to the crash, ISP said, though traffic was moving slowly in the area early Monday.