x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

All lanes blocked | 4-vehicle crash on I-71, near Gene Snyder Freeway

Drivers in the area should expect delays.
Credit: TRIMARC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers heading north toward Oldham County should expect delays on I-71 after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes of I-71 North near the Gene Snyder Freeway have been blocked off for at least an hour.

According to TRIMARC, four vehicles are involved in the crash, which happened around 3:15 p.m. 

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions across Louisville. 

This is a developing story. It may be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Deadly crash in Kentucky brings down overhead truss signs; kills one driver

Before You Leave, Check This Out