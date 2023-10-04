All lanes blocked | 4-vehicle crash on I-71, near Gene Snyder Freeway

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers heading north toward Oldham County should expect delays on I-71 after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes of I-71 North near the Gene Snyder Freeway have been blocked off for at least an hour.

According to TRIMARC, four vehicles are involved in the crash, which happened around 3:15 p.m.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. It may be updated as more information becomes available.

