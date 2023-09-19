Lanes of I-71 North blocked after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North following a multi-vehicle crash.
According to TRIMARC, the crash involved about three to four vehicles and happened near the Zorn Avenue exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
All lanes in the area are currently blocked.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
This story will be updated.
