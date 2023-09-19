x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Lanes of I-71 North blocked after multi-vehicle crash

The crash happened near the Zorn Avenue exit, according to TRIMARC.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic is at a standstill on I-71 North following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to TRIMARC, the crash involved about three to four vehicles and happened near the Zorn Avenue exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All lanes in the area are currently blocked.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

This story will be updated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out