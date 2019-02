SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — All northbound lanes of I-65 were shut down for around an hour and a half after an officer was injured in an accident in Bullitt County.

The accident is near mile marker 117 just before 11:30 a.m.

According to KYTC, units were working a non-injury accident when it "quickly turned into an injury accident involving an officer."

Bullitt County Dispatch says that the officer went to get check out and that the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.