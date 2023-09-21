I-64 West opens 1 lane after fiery semi truck crash in Louisville

I-64 West is shut down just before the I-265 ramp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash involving two semi trucks on a major Louisville interstate has shut down the roadway, causing traffic for miles on Thursday morning.

The fiery crash occurred on I-64 West, just before the I-265 ramp, around 9 a.m.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said one of the semi tractor trailers broke down and was in the righthand emergency lane on I-64 when, for some unknown reason, a semi tractor trailer struck the broken-down semi. This caused it to catch fire.

Anchorage Middletown Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

EMS was called to the scene and took both drivers to UofL Hospital where they are both expected to survive.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Crews are currently working clear the road. As of 10:30 a.m., they had 1 lane of traffic opened on the left side of the road in the emergency lane.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

