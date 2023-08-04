I-265 North fully reopened after crash in east Lousiville

It's unclear how many people were injured or their condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-265 North have reopened following a crash late Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Westport Road in east Louisville. It was reported as an injury accident, according to officials.

It's unknown how the crash occurred or how many people were injured.

The interstate has since reopened to traffic. Check the latest traffic conditions here.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

