Highway light maintenance to close lanes of I-264 West on Wednesday

The work and lane closures are expected to last through Friday afternoon, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling on I-264 on Wednesday, get ready for some lane closures.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the left shoulder and left lane of I-264 West (Georgia Davis Powers Expressway) will be closed between mile marker 1, just south of the Bank Street/Northwestern Parkway exit to mile marker 2.4, just north of the Virginia Avenue/Dumesnil Street exit.

Crews will perform maintenance on highway lights on the center wall and repair damage caused by the theft of wiring.

This will take place Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.