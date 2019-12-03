LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you’re traveling in Kentuckiana Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants you to be aware of some temporary changes.

Crews will be replacing damaged guardrails.

The exit ramp from I-265 North to I-64 East (Exit 25A) will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Motorists will be able to detour to I-265 North to the U.S. 60 (Shelbyville Road) exit then I-265 South to connect with I-64 East.

Crews will also be working on the exit ramp from I-64 West to I-265 North will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Motorists can use I-265 South to the Taylorsville Road exit and then access I-265 North.

