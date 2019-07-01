LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville Metro EMS spokesperson said the two EMTs involved in Monday's crash continue to be closely monitored.

There is a possibility that Kristopher Haberlin could be released as early as Tuesday. Christopher Barrett is still in serious condition.

They are both in pain but neither is believed to have any broken bones.

I-264 was closed to all traffic on Monday night after the crash involving their Louisville Metro ambulance and a dump truck, causing multiple injuries.

Dash-camera video from Bill Stebbins Jr. shows the moments after a terrifying crash on the Georgia Davis Powers Expressway (Interstate 264 in west Louisville). Smoke was shown rising in the distance.

People were seen running to offer help in the pile-up that sent seven people to the hospital.

When you see a truck that looked like it had been burnt up, it gives you chills,” Stebbins said.

Logan Wells was driving the opposite direction in his semi when he first noticed a charred dump truck and a Louisville Metro ambulance that he described as being cut in half.

EMT Kristopher Haberlin is in stable condition and his co-worker, Christopher Barrett, is in serious condition after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Jan. 7. Their ambulance was hit from behind after they stopped on the side of I-264.

Louisville EMS

"I felt sick to my stomach. It was horrifying. It's surprising that they're both still alive just looking at the images and what happened to the truck," Allison Brown, an EMT who graduated with Christopher Barrett and Kristopher Haberlin.

Haberlin and Barrett are described by a co-worker, as being passionate and they care a lot about helping others.

MetroSafe says that ambulance was stopped in the shoulder when it was hit from behind by the dump truck.

Officials say Haberlin and Barrett joined Metro EMS last April.

EMS Director Jody Meiman is asking drivers to be alert.

"The streets are the most dangerous that they have ever been. We can't ask the public or anybody on the streets to please pay attention.”

The crash happened almost two weeks after LMPD Detective DeeDee Mengedoht was hit from behind by an MSD tanker truck and killed on Christmas Eve during a traffic stop on I-64.

Logan Wells has this message for drivers everywhere.

"A lot of times you can't see these emergency responders or wreckers on the side of the road working because maybe there may be a semi in front of you. But when you see it, try to at least slow down."

Brown is also asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings and give space to bigger vehicles.

Louisville EMS is supporting Haberlin and Barrett while they are recovering at the hospital. They even have people sitting with them around the clock to comfort them.

"We're just upset, we're all sad, that could've been any one of us and we don't want that to ever happen to anyone we work with, and I think for a lot of us that were in the academy, it just kind of hits home because we haven't been doing this very long and that could've been any of us on the street that pulled over," Brown said.

WHAS11 News asked an LMPD spokesperson if charges have been filed.

He said to his knowledge no charges have been filed. MetroSafe also says they had not spoken to police about the investigation.

