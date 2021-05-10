Portion of East Liberty Street closed due to cave-in

MSD officials said that portion of East Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel has been closed due to two cave-ins in the pavement.

Another street near downtown Louisville has been affected by a sewer line cave-in.

MSD officials said a portion of East Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel has been closed due to two cave-ins in the pavement.

In a news release, officials said early inspections reveal the cave-ins resulted from breaks with the connections to a 30-inch brick sewer line installed in 1871.

Crews are installing traffic detour signs and expect to begin repairs Tuesday morning.

They have not revealed how long the repairs will take.

Customers should know there will be no loss of sewer service during repairs, officials said.

