Police: Driver in critical condition after I-264E crash, ejection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a driver of a semi-truck is in critical condition after a single car crash on I-264E.
Police say officers responded to a collision around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers determined that a semi-truck driver traveling on I-264E struck a guardrail and a sign.
LMPD says the truck then veered back onto the roadway where the driver was ejected. The truck went on to cross the grassy median into I-264W lanes crossing the shoulder and coming to a stop in the tree line.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Police say there were no other injuries.
Eastbound lanes on I-264E remain open while all westbound lanes are closed and expected to remain closed for the next two hours.
