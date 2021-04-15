Police: Driver in critical condition after I-264E crash, ejection

Lanes on I-264W will remain close for the next two hours, police say. No other injuries were reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a driver of a semi-truck is in critical condition after a single car crash on I-264E.

Police say officers responded to a collision around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers determined that a semi-truck driver traveling on I-264E struck a guardrail and a sign.

LMPD says the truck then veered back onto the roadway where the driver was ejected. The truck went on to cross the grassy median into I-264W lanes crossing the shoulder and coming to a stop in the tree line.

The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Police say there were no other injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: CRASH: I-264 E and W. Mile 22 near Brownsboro Rd. All lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/37hpPl4C4k — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) April 15, 2021

Eastbound lanes on I-264E remain open while all westbound lanes are closed and expected to remain closed for the next two hours.

