LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE 5:50 a.m. - All lanes of I-265 are back open after this crash.

An early morning crash on the Gene Snyder left two people dead on Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. near New Cut Road. According to police, the driver of one vehicle was driving the wrong way on the Gene Snyder and hit the other vehicle head-on in the westbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital, where that person later died.

Both drivers were the only people in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder were shut down for several hours as police investigated.