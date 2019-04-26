LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend, thousands are expected to head downtown to participate in the Humana Mini and Marathon as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. To protect runners, several downtown roads will be closed.

Some of these closures will begin as early as 7 a.m. on Friday and will last until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The first road to close on Friday will be River Road. River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street will close at 9 a.m. on Friday. Additionally, there will be no parking allowed on Preston Street from Witherspoon to Main Street starting at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Some roads like Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Jefferson Street will have single-lane closures and roads adjacent to the course may be affected. You can see a full list of closures and no parking areas as well as a visual map here.

Additionally, Iroquois Park will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The starting line for this year's races is at Brook St. and Main St. Runners will gather at the South Great Lawn at Waterfront Park for the after-race celebrations. For more information on the Mini and Marathon, click here.

ROAD CLOSURES FOR MINI AND MARATHON:

The following street will be closed from 9:00am on 4-26 to 4:00pm on 4-27

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

The following streets will be closed from 4:00am to 4:00pm on 4-27

Main Street from Jackson Street to Brook Street

Preston Street from Main Street to River Road

Witherspoon Street from Floyd Street to Clay Street

The following streets will be closed from 7:00am until 4:00pm on 4-27

Official Start: Brook St. & Main St.

Main Street from Jackson Street to 20th Street

20th Street from Main Street to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 15th Street to 18th Street

18th Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Broadway

Broadway from Dixie Highway to Second Street

Fourth Street from Broadway to Oakdale Avenue

Park Avenue from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

Sixth Street from Park Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Second Street

The following streets will be closed from 7:00am until 4:00pm on 4-27

Third Street from Central Ave. to Southern Parkway

Third Street from Central Avenue to Main Street

3rdStreet –from Broadway to Main Street (New Marathon Course)

The following Streets will be closed from 7:30am until 4:00pm on 4-27.

Southern Parkway from Third Street to New Cut Road

Iroquois Park (The Park will close at 7:00am)

Taylor Boulevard from Huntoon Avenue to Kenwood Drive (Cross Traffic Will Be Allowed)

The following Streets will be closed from 8:00am until 4:00pm on 4-27.

Breckinridge Street from Third Street to Barret Avenue

Barret Avenue from Christy Avenue to Winter Avenue

Winter Avenue from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Winter Avenue to Broadway

Broadway to Third Street (North westbound lanes for runners) – Use two-way traffic on south Eastbound Broadway. Broadway I-65N Ramp exit 136A will be shut down. Access to I-65N exit to 136B only.

