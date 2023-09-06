x
Traffic in downtown Louisville backed up on I-71 due to crash; What we know

This is a developing story.
Credit: TRIMARC
Traffic backed up on I-71 due to crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several lanes of traffic in downtown Louisville are blocked due to a crash on I-71 South.

According to TRIMARC, the crash occurred around 1:48 p.m. near the I-71 South ramp to I-65.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time, however, TRIMARC cameras show traffic heavily backed up.

Officials estimate the closures to last roughly four hours. Drivers should expect delays.

Check here for the latest traffic updates.

This story will be updated once we learn more information.

