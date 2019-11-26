LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dixie Highway is shut down at Maryman Road near Waverly Hills Sanatorium after a crash.

MetroSafe said the crash was reported as a possible ejection, and there are serious injuries. There was no word on how many people were injured or how long the road will be closed.

WHAS11 will update with more information when given.

