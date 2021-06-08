x
MetroSafe: 3 hurt following crash involving TARC bus, several vehicles

Authorities said the incident happened at South 23rd and West Oak Streets just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are working the scene of an accident involving a TARC bus in Park Hill.

Few details are known about the crash but officials with MetroSafe said it happened at South 23rd and West Oak Streets around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Three people have been hurt in the incident. 

WHAS11 News is headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated.

