MetroSafe: 3 hurt following crash involving TARC bus, several vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are working the scene of an accident involving a TARC bus in Park Hill.
Few details are known about the crash but officials with MetroSafe said it happened at South 23rd and West Oak Streets around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Three people have been hurt in the incident.
WHAS11 News is headed to the scene to gather more information.
This story will be updated.
